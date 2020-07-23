Madewell

Madewell X Tavik® Jayden Bikini Bottom In Colorblock

$66.00 $15.89

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Launched in 2004 out of a Costa Mesa garage, Tavik has expanded from its surf kid roots into truly sexy swimwear and street gear (a vibe they call, "beach born, city raised"). Created exclusively for us, this colorblock bikini bottom is designed to go with the matching top. Bonus points: It's made in California from UPF 50 fabric that blocks out 98 percent of UV rays.