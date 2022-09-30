Madewell x Rentrayage

Madewell X Rentrayage Upcycled Ruffle-collar Sweatshirt

We teamed up with Rentrayage on an exclusive (and very limited-edition) collection upcycled from unsold Madewell clothing and fabric remnants. Cozy and cute, this short-sleeve sweatshirt is trimmed at the collar with a ruffle. Regular fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 24 3/4". Cotton. Dry clean. Made in the USA of imported materials. Madewell.com only. NJ088