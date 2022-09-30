Madewell x Rentrayage

Madewell X Rentrayage Upcycled Denim Shirt-jacket

$245.00

We teamed up with Rentrayage on an exclusive (and very limited-edition) collection upcycled from unsold Madewell clothing and fabric remnants. Crafted in the USA of denim and quilting, this shirt-jacket has a cozy sherpa collar and button-flap front pockets. Regular fit. Body length: 26 3/4" (based on size S). Cotton/polyester/sherpa. Dry clean. Made in the USA of imported materials. Madewell.com only. NJ090