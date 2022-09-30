Madewell x Rentrayage

Madewell X Rentrayage Upcycled Button-up Shirt

$155.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

We teamed up with Rentrayage on an exclusive (and very limited-edition) collection upcycled from unsold Madewell clothing and fabric remnants. With a contrasting checked patch pocket, back panel and cuffs, this button-up shirt is cute enough to wear on its own or layered. Regular fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 27". Polyester/cotton/elastane. Dry clean. Made in the USA of imported materials. Madewell.com only. NJ086