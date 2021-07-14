Madewell x LAUDE the Label

Madewell X Laude The Label Organic Linen Jane Maxi Dress In Painter Stripe

Product Details Hide Combining her passion for social justice and experience in the fashion industry, LAUDE the Label (formerly known as Tribe Alive) founder Carly Burson provides meaningful employment to female artisans around the world. Crafted in India exclusively for Madewell, this rainbow-striped organic linen maxi dress has an easy fit and slender tie straps. Organic linen. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. NA508