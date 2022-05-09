Madewell

Madewell Second Wave Ribbed Retro High-waisted Bikini Bottom

$45.00 $36.00

Product Details Hide Sustainable and swim-ready, our Madewell Second Wave collection comes in feel-good recycled fabric. Ready to pair with the matching top, this ribbed high-rise bikini bottom has a retro look. Moderate coverage. Made from 80% pre-consumer recycled nylon/20% elastane. Do Well: This fabric is recycled from pre-consumer nylon waste like fishing nets, fabric scraps or carpet. Our swimsuits are machine washable, but we recommend hand washing as it helps keep the fabric and the shape of the suit looking newer, longer. Import. Madewell.com only. NA726