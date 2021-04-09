Madewell

Madewell Second Wave Retro High-waisted Bikini Bottom In Peralta Plaid

$49.50 $34.65

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Our Madewell Second Wave swim collection has a built-in feel-good factor—the luxe, quick-drying fabric was made from recycled material. Ready to pair with the matching '90s plaid top, this retro bikini bottom has a flattering high waist and just-right back coverage. With sizes running from XXS to XXL, it's an "everyone needs it" kinda deal. Regular fit. UPF 50 sun protection. Poly/elastane. Our swimsuits are machine washable, but we recommend hand washing as it helps keep the fabric and the shape of the suit looking newer, longer. Import. Madewell.com only. MC742