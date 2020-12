Crate and Barrel

Madeira Medium Herringbone Acacia Wood Board

$29.95

Buy Now Review It

At Crate and Barrel

Durable acacia in a variety of tones is arranged into a stunning herringbone board. Use as a cheese board, serving platter or extra-special cutting board. The softly rounded edges complement the pattern's angularity beautifully, and the board looks fabulous stacked on the counter with our other Madeira pieces.