Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Free People
Made You Look Cardi
£118.00
£89.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Just as effortless as it is versatile, this timeless cardigan is featured in an open knit design for cool and classic style no matter the occasion.
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Statement Collar Knit Cardigan
BUY
£43.00
£85.00
& Other Stories
Joseph
Ribbed Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater
BUY
£375.00
Net-A-Porter
By Malene Birger
Fredie Intarsia Wool-blend Sweater
BUY
£290.00
Net-A-Porter
Everlane
The Lofty-knit Henley
BUY
$105.00
$150.00
Everlane
More from Free People
Free People
Made You Look Cardi
BUY
£89.95
£118.00
Free People
Free People
What's Your Sign Keychain
BUY
$8.00
Free People
Free People
Elk Mountain Pullover Sweater
BUY
$69.00
$98.00
Verishop
Free People
Bow Scrunchie
BUY
$6.00
Free People
More from Sweaters
& Other Stories
Statement Collar Knit Cardigan
BUY
£43.00
£85.00
& Other Stories
Free People
Made You Look Cardi
BUY
£89.95
£118.00
Free People
Joseph
Ribbed Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater
BUY
£375.00
Net-A-Porter
By Malene Birger
Fredie Intarsia Wool-blend Sweater
BUY
£290.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted