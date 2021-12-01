David Morgan

Made-to-order Personalized Song

Searching for a powerful way to express how you feel? You could dedicate a Top 40 hit on your local station. But writing a tune? Now that's something special. Let musician David Morgan transform your stories into a one-of-a-kind personalized song. By answering some questions and sharing several anecdotes, the singer/songwriter composes original lyrics and music that matches the occasion and highlights the recipient, all performed in their favorite musical style. The more info you provide (at least 15 details for one-minute compositions and a minimum of 25 specifics for three-minute masterpieces), the more personalized the finished product will be. David then shares a draft of the song's words for you to edit or approve before he sings a single note.