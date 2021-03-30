Hoxton Gardenware

This is our medium box planter or windowbox in a pattern based on the decoration of a Roman lead coffin found nearby at Spitalfields. It measures 30 cm high by 38cm wide and 18 cm deep. In a sanded Etrurian marl. Hoxton Gardenware is a new youth-led not-for-profit enterprise at Troy Town Pottery aimed at offering a socially and economically sustainable manufacturing and teaching. Lead ceramicist Aaron Angell and potter Ned Davies have worked with a group of six local 18-24-year olds to make terracotta gardenware, which will be sold at various shops, nurseries and galleries around London and the UK. By purchasing one of our pots you are supporting the high-quality training and paid employment of local young people during challenging times. We believe in the creative potential of manufacturing and with your help we can continue to support a sustainable endeavour. If you wish to have your pot delivered please select delivery. It is better for us right now if you can collect your pots. Pots for collection will be stacked in separate ‘islands’ in the yard at 156 hoxton street. The yard is located in the alleyway opposite the Hoxton Street community garden. Your pots will be available for collection on the Saturday following the date of your order, between 11 and 4pm. Your order will be marked with a Hoxton Gardenware tag with your name on the reverse.