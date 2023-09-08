free-est

Made For Me Midi

Style No. 85252906; Color Code: 030 So flattering with classic summer charm, this sweet midi from our free-est collection will turn heads with every wear. Fit: Slim at the bodice with billowy A-line skirt Features: Halter neckline with tie-back closure, corset-inspired seaming at the bodice, pleating at waist, open-back design with button detailing Why We ❤ It: Sleek with low heels or effortlessly thrown over your bikini, this style has endless ways to wear. free-est Comprised of textured, free-flowing wardrobe staples, free-est takes our most-loved beach and summer collections and unites them for every day and any wear. Care/Import Hand Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Waist: 28 in Length: 27.5 in