Cole Haan

Maddie Open Toe Wedge Sandal

$170.00 $26.24

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A strappy wedge heel sandal is a classic pick for warm days. Sizing: True to size. B=standard width . Open toe. Leather construction. Adjustable side buckle strap closure. Stacked wedge heel. Approx. 3" heel. Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or P.O. Boxes.