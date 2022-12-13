The Drop

Maddie Loose-fit Supersoft Sweater Jogger

$44.90

Buy Now Review It

52% Rayon, 28% Polyester, 20% Nylon Imported Machine Wash Staples by The Drop Models are 5'10" wearing a size S and XXL. This pant has a 29"/74 cm inseam Fit: Loose- designed for comfort The Drop is your inside source for must-have style inspiration from global influencers. Shop limited-edition collections and discover chic wardrobe essentials from Staples by the Drop. Look out for trend inspiration, exclusive brand collaborations, and expert styling tips from those in the know.