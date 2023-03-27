Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
BaubleBar
Maddie 18k Gold Ring Set
$88.00
Buy Now
Review It
At BaubleBar
Need a few alternatives?
Mejuri
Stacker Ring
BUY
£78.00
Mejuri
AquarianThoughts
Forget Me Knot Ring, 2 Knot Stacking Ring
BUY
£36.64
Etsy
Soko
Mixed Metal Fanned Ring Stack
BUY
$98.00
$128.00
Soko
Catbird Jewelry
Sweet Nothing Ring
BUY
$48.00
Catbird
More from BaubleBar
BaubleBar
Mini Spillo 18k Gold Earrings
BUY
$48.00
BaubleBar
BaubleBar
Bennett 18k Gold Tennis Necklace
BUY
$148.00
BaubleBar
BaubleBar
Spillo 18k Gold Earrings
BUY
$54.00
BaubleBar
BaubleBar
18k Gold Custom Cuff Bracelet
BUY
$198.00
BaubleBar
More from Rings
Gorjana
Power Gemstone Ring For Balance
BUY
$68.00
Gorjana
BaubleBar
Maddie 18k Gold Ring Set
BUY
$88.00
BaubleBar
The Future Rocks
Toi Et Moi Enamel Ring
BUY
$4328.00
The Future Rocks
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Precious Oval Green Amethyst Solitaire
BUY
$891.00
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted