Free People

Madam Butterfly Maxi Dress

£428.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Stand out in this effortless and ethereal maxi dress featured in a flowy, drapey fabrication with smocked trim, cutout detail at sides, and sheer wide sleeves for added shape. Deep V-neckline Ruffled bottom hem Pleating throughout What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was Made By Hand by one of our artisan partners, including 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations and small businesses creating special, one-of-a-kind pieces in small batches under ethical conditions.