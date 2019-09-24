Mad Hippie

Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum

Tighten, brighten and smooth the skin. Mad Hippie's award-winning serum is a harmonious blend of antioxidants that work wonders on sun damaged skin. Ingredient Highlights: Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate) - Few ingredients in skin care have as much solid evidence as to their effectiveness as Vitamin C. A vital element in the production of collagen, vitamin C can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and discoloration, while offering antioxidant protection from photodamage. Wear sunscreen daily. Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, a more stable and bioavailable form of Vitamin C than the commonly used L-Ascorbic Acid found in most skin care products, provides the same benefits, without the risk of oxidation and irritation that is often associated with L-Ascorbic Acid. Vitamin E - Protective antioxidant that has been shown to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and discoloration. Ferulic Acid - A natural antioxidant found in the cell walls of plants. When combined with vitamins C and E, Ferulic Acid has been shown to have a compounding antioxidant protective effect. Hyaluronic Acid - Works to plump up the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. A naturally occurring substance in the body, hyaluronic acid begins to deplete as we age. Konjac Root Powder - Exotic flower from Asia, helps to soften and smooth the skin while forming a thin protective barrier. Rich in nutrients such as copper, zinc, phosphorus, fatty acids, protein, carbohydrates, lipids, potassium, magnesium, iron, niacin, folic acid and vitamins A, E, C, D and B. Grapefruit - Rich in antioxidants and citric acid, grapefruit helps to remove dead skin cells, acting as a natural exfoliant. Chamomile Extract - Provides a thin protective shield, while naturally soothing and calming the skin. Clary Sage - Helps eliminate overly-dry or overly-oily skin. Acts as natural toner and astringent.