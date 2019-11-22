Winston Porter

Macy Kitchen Cart With Granite Top

Perfect for adding much-needed prep space and storage, a cart like this is a great option is a great option for making the most of spare square footage in your kitchen. Crafted from solid and manufactured wood and capped with a granite surface, this piece features an understated look at home in a variety of kitchen styles. The bottom of this cart features a wine rack, metal basket, and shelf perfect for clearing away cooking clutter. A single drawer with a bar pull rounds out this piece's storage options. And with locking wheels, it's easily moved wherever it's needed most.