Poppy and Bloom

Macrame Woven Rope Plant Hangers 100% Cotton Hanging Gardening Decoration Basket Holders

£14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Minimal macrame woven rope hangers for indoor and outdoor potted plants. Hand-made with 100% cotton. Length: 90 - 100cm // 35 - 39 inches Fits pots that are approximately: 15 - 30cm / 6 - 12 inches wide Comes in 4 designs. Thanks to it's sturdy composition, these macrame hangers can comfortably and safely take the weight of heavy potted plants. --- Transform the whole look of your living room, bathroom or garden with a macrame hanger for your ceramic pots. They add an instant and effortless bohemian charm.