Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
H&M
Macramé Top
£29.99
£20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Cropped, halterneck top in airy macramé with long fringe trims at the hem. Narrow cut at the top with ties at the back of the neck and at the back.
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni x Juicy Couture
Mesh Ruched Halter Top
BUY
$195.00
Ganni
Connor Ives
Graphic-print Halterneck Top
BUY
$305.00
Farfetch
Connor Ives
Graphic-print Halterneck Top
BUY
£280.00
Farfetch
Isa Boulder
Open-knit Halterneck Top
BUY
$466.00
Farfetch
More from H&M
H&M
Macramé Top
BUY
£20.00
£29.99
H&M
H&M
Rib-knit Tunic
BUY
£17.99
H&M
H&M
Slides
BUY
£17.99
H&M
H&M
Ribbed Top
BUY
$9.99
H&M
More from Tops
promoted
Terese Sydonna
Mystique Conwave Knit Top
BUY
$110.00
Macy's
H&M
Macramé Top
BUY
£20.00
£29.99
H&M
& Other Stories
Textured Front Tie Cardigan
BUY
£65.00
& Other Stories
H&M
Rib-knit Tunic
BUY
£17.99
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted