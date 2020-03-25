TIMEYARD

Macrame Plant Hanger Set

$16.99

High Quality Material and Size: Our hanging planters are handcrafted meticulously by local artisans with strong natural cotton cords. Approximate length: 29.5"/37.4"/41.3"/41.3". Suitable for A Variety of Pots: Our macrame plant hangers best fit 4 inches to 7.8 inches flower pots, including hanging ceramic pots, metal pots, plastic pots, glass pots, and more. Plants and pots not included. Beauty Your Corner Spaces: Hanging plant holders are versatile, such as space saver and home decor. It provides a great way to display your plants that will highlight your greenery, and bring a bohemian element to your home decor. Ready to Hang in Any Space: Our sturdy indoor flower pot holders are ready to hang by your bay window, patio door, curtain rod, in your home or on your porch. Great for indoor use. It's easy to hang from a hook in the ceiling or against a wall like a wall hanging. Ideal Housewarming Gift: Macrame hanging planters are the perfect addition to your living room, bedroom, dorm room, nursery room and even a cozy coffice or a studio. Well packed makes a perfect eco-friendly housewarming gift or unique gift. Material: Cotton Color: Creamy white Size: 29.5"/37.4"/41.3"/41.3" in length Package: 4 Pcs Plant Hangers. Pots and plants are not included Due to the nature of handmade items, each plant hanger is individual and there may be slight variations from one to another. About TIMEYARD: TIMEYARD is a registered trademark, attention to detail is always our priority and all of our products are professional manufacturing and sole selling. Please feel free to message us if you have any questions, we would be happy to assist!