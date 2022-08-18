BeanDaikon

Macrame Photo Picture Hanger

This lovely Photo Holder Car Charm would brighten up your car and bring you energy and luck on the road! It could also be Crystal Healing Charm, Cute Car Accessories, Car Oil Diffuser. This lovely car charm is a perfect idea for Fathers Day Gift, Gift For Him, Car Lover Gift. These Macrame Photo Holder Car Charm are handcrafted/ hand woven with Eco Friendly Pure Cotton Cord. NOTE: - The size of Instax Mini Film fit this Holder the best (size of film ~ 2.5" x 3.5" ~ 6cm x 9cm) - The color may varies a little bit due to screen settings. - The length and the size of wooden slab may varies a bit, due to the nature of natural wooden slab and individually handmade products. - The detail of actual products may vary a little bit due to the characteristics of handcrafted products. #Hanging Car Pictures Frames, Macrame Photo Holder, Rearview Mirror Hanging Accessory, Perfect Unique Gift For All Occasions Should you need any further information or assistance, custom the desired products, do not hesitate to let us know, we are more than happy to support you! Kindly visit our shop for more of my lovely handmade stuffs! http://BeanDaikon.etsy.com/ Thank you and happy shopping!