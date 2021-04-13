Bern

Macon 2.0 Helmet In Matte Sand

£49.99

Ride in style with our reimagined classic, the Macon 2.0. We’ve revisited the original Macon design and brought it to 2020. It is lighter, safer, and more comfortable than ever. This helmet updates the original silhouette of the Macon and brings new safety standards, trendy and timeless colours, and tech updates to help you stay out there all year round. Stylish re-design of a classic cycling helmet Comfortable, light and safer than ever EZ fit auto-adjust fitting system Light and strong thinshell construction Suitable for all-season use 375g Quickmount light compatible (sold separately)