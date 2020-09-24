AllModern

Upgrade your WFH grind with a chair that's both supportive and stylish: This one. It's inspired by iconic mid-century modern design, and has a bentwood shell with a low, flared design reminiscent of an Eames chair. The swivel seat and back are upholstered in foam-filled faux leather for a little extra comfort while you tackle your to-do list. Plus, with an adjustable seat height and casters on the end of each of the chrome-finished metal legs, moving throughout your space is a breeze.