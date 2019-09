Urban Outfitters

Mack Pleated High-rise Trouser Pant

$64.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

High-waisted trouser pant from Urban Outfitters youll want to wear all spring season. Made from a lightweight cotton in a relaxed fit through the wide leg down to the hem that hits above the ankle. Fitted with pleated detailing at the hips, double-button closure at the high waist + slip pockets at the sides.