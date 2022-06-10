Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Triangl
Maci
£105.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Triangl
Need a few alternatives?
SLO active
Scoop Sports Yulex Bikini Top
BUY
£110.00
Slo Active
SLO active
High Waisted Yulex Surf Shorts
BUY
£140.00
Slo Active
Everlane
The High-rise Hipster Bottom
BUY
£36.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Triangle Bikini Top
BUY
£47.00
Everlane
More from Triangl
Triangl
Rhian Ebony
BUY
$79.00
Triangl
Triangl
Avah Tie Dye Bikini
BUY
$89.00
Triangl
Triangl
Keila - Sky
BUY
£76.16
Triangl
Triangl
Keila Bikini
BUY
$99.00
Triangl
More from Swimwear
SLO active
Scoop Sports Yulex Bikini Top
BUY
£110.00
Slo Active
SLO active
High Waisted Yulex Surf Shorts
BUY
£140.00
Slo Active
Everlane
The High-rise Hipster Bottom
BUY
£36.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Triangle Bikini Top
BUY
£47.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted