LazyMe

Macaron Mini Case, 12 Pcs

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

MULTI-USE: These macaron mini pill cases have assorted beautiful colors as the picture shows, small and portable for travel. Lovely macaron shape storage boxes can be used as jewelry boxes, storage boxes, pill cases, beads cases, earbud cases, home accessories, favor gifts, packages. PERFECT SIZE: The pill holder is perfect for carrying daily doses of medicine around. Big enough for multivitamin, calcium, two capsules, and three small round pills. SMART DESIGN: These cute pill organizers look very real and are absolutely adorable. The seal is perfect. Not too hard or too easy to open. STURDY: These mini macaron plastic storage containers I found to be very sturdy, they fit 2 large studs with plenty of room. GENERAL INFORMATION: These pill dispensers are made of high-quality plastic, 0.8x1.6 inch/2x4 cm in size, assorted colors. You will receive 12 pill storage cases that can meet your daily needs.