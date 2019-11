MAC

Starlit Lip Bag

$39.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

A $64 value.M·A·C's Starlit Lip Bag is a lip kit in neutral, red or plum shades that includes a Lip Pencil, Lipstick and Lipglass.Three steps to red-carpet colour: line, colour in and shine on. This lip kit in neutral, red or plum shades includes a Lip Pencil, Lipstick and Lipglass in shiny black packaging. Each set is housed in a special-feature glitzy pouch with star-accented zipper for full-on cinematic impact.