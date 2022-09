MAC Cosmetics

At Target

Specifications Suggested Age: 13 Years and Up Health Facts: Contains Hyaluronic Acid, Contains Vitamin C Color Palette: Translucent Product Form: Cream Skin Tone: All Skin Tones Beauty Purpose: Makeup Setting Recommended Skin Type: Dry, Normal, Oily, Acne-Prone, Sensitive, Mature, Combination, Very Dry Net weight: 3.4 fl oz (US) TCIN: 82531829 UPC: 773602506699 Item Number (DPCI): 342-02-0014 Origin: Made in the USA Description Dew it up with bottled magic. Add all-day hydration to your glow and nourish skin with M·A·C Fix+ Magic Radiance All-Day Hydrating Spray + Vitamin C that's loaded with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and essential oils. This moisturizing mist imparts ultra-hydration and a boost of radiance, making it an Artist must-have for soft, supple, healthy-looking and glowing skin. Added Moisture-Shield Technology helps to lock in lightweight moisture. Can be used under or over makeup. Ulta Beauty at Target This product is a part of the Ulta Beauty at Target experience. Contains Vitamin C Contains Vitamin C. Contains Hyaluronic Acid Contains Hyaluronic Acid. Sensitive Skin Recommended for Sensitive Skin. Oily Skin Recommended for Oily Skin. Dry Skin Recommended for Dry Skin. Combination Skin Recommended for Combination Skin. Normal Skin Recommended for Normal Skin. Acne-Prone Skin Recommended for Acne-Prone Skin. Mature Skin Recommended for Mature Skin. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.