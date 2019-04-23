What it is: Get set to run the world with a palette of all-new powerful warm tones.What it does: The eight new pressed-powder eyeshadow shades come in satin shine, smooth pearl, foiled shadow and creamy matte finishes, while a new highlighter formula in opalescent is lightweight and pearlescent. They provide superior color payoff and instant radiance, gliding on for just the right amount of pop.Shades include:- Totally Obsessed (light neutral in creamy matte)- Blink Mistress (midtone neutral beige in creamy matte)- Hot to Trot (greyed beige with silver pearl in satin shine)- Something’s Fishy (muted golden beige in a foil finish)- Bossing It (warm bronze in satin shine)- Money Mad (peachy neutral beige in a smooth pearl finish)- Winsome Lose Some (dark brown with silver pearl in a foil finish)- Dangerously Elegant (dark brown with green and gold pearl in satin shine)- Gimme That! Opalescent Highlighter in (light yellow gold)How to use: Apply your chosen eyeshadow to your eyelids using a brush. If using as a highlighter, apply to your face using a brush."/