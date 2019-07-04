MAC

Mac Eye Shadow X 15 - Warm Palette

£49.50

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

The MAC Eye Shadow x 15 in Warm is a professional palette that contains an edited selection of shades that specifically suit and enhance skin with warm undertones, offering an array of finishes including matte, satin and frost for endless looks. Highly pigmented and seamlessly blended, each pressed powder delivers an even, long lasting coverage, with a velvet smooth texture that glides across the lid and saturated colour pay off. Wear alone or layer shades for a variety of looks, perfect for both day and night, with pearlescent tones to highlight alongside darker hues to contour and define. Housed in a convenient compact for easy portability and each eye shadow can be used wet or dry for a versatile finish. Dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested. Non-acnegenic. Shades Included: (from left to right) Hey: Metallic coral (Veluxe Pearl) Warm Breeze: Pastel coral (Satin) Gingersnap: Deep rosy pink (Frost) Dark Brew: Deep chocolate w/ pink pearl (Velvet) Dance in the Dark: Dark brown (Matte) Brule: Soft creamy beige (Satin) Vanilla Extract: Soft warm yellow beige (Frost) Honey Lust: Bronze dipped peach (Lustre) Amber Lights: Peachy brown w/ shimmer (Frost) Saddle: Golden orange brown (Matte) Lemon Tart: Metallic gold (Veluxe Pearl) Creative Copper: Frosted Gold (Lustre) Butterfudge: Dirty mocha w/ gold pearl (Satin) Divine Decadence: Soft bronze (Velvet) Unwind: Dirty olive (Veluxe Pearl)