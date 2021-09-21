MAC Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil is designed for shaping, lining, or filling in lips. It features a smooth, creamy texture that is perfect for outlining lips or coloring them in. It won't skip or drag and applies quickly and precisely. How do I use it: Apply before lipstick by lining your lips using the pencil tip for a defined lip look with long-lasting color. Try a shade slightly deeper than your lipstick and blend with a lip brush. From MAC Cosmetics. Includes: 0.05-oz Lip Pencil Imported