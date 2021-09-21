MAC Cosmetics

Mac Cosmetics Grand Spectacle Eye Shadow Palette

$75.00

MAC Cosmetics Grand Spectacle Eye Shadow Palette x25 is a special edition holiday palette exploding with 25 neutral, blue, rose, peach, violet, and metallic eye shadows in a range of finishes from matte to glittering dazzle. How do I use it: Apply over lids and creases with a brush (not included), using a pressing motion to build color for a bolder look or a circular motion to blend color for a diffused look. From MAC Cosmetics. Includes: 0.97-oz Grand Spectacle Eye Shadow Palette