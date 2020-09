Cole Haan

Mabel Skimmer Leather Loafer

$170.00 $26.24

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Look professional and chic with a leather loafer featuring a braided detail and pointed toe. Sizing: True to size. B=standard width . Pointed toe. Leather construction. Braided detail. Notched inset. Slip-on. Padded footbed. Low block heel. Imported