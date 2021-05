VIX SWIMWEAR

Mabel Julie Tanga Bikini Bottoms

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care These floral-printed bikini bottoms heat up the beach with an extra-cheeky back and flirty drawstring ties. Side tie Cheeky back coverage 84% polyamide, 16% elastane Hand wash, dry flat Made in Brazil Women's Clothing Latinx Owned and Founded Item #6172926