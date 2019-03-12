Description
High-waisted camo pant from Stelen. Zip fly with top-button closure. Gathered elastic back waist. Large front patch pockets with slash entry; back flap pocket details. Relaxed tapered leg with tonal knee patches and gathered elastic cuffs. Unlined.
• Cotton Ripstop
• 100% cotton
• Hand wash
• Imported
Sizing
Garment Measurements
13” waist
16“ hips
12” rise
27.25” inseam
5” leg opening
Measurements taken from size small.
Model Measurements
Model is in size small.
Model is 5'8" | 31” bust | 24” waist | 34” hips
Fit Notes
Standard fit.
Sizing Notes
Small fits like US size 0/2
Medium fits like US size 4/6
Large fits like US size 8
