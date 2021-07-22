Morphe

M443 Pointed Liner Brush

$7.00

The MECCA view: Whether you favour cream or gel liners, this handy little brush all but guarantees that your eye makeup is en pointe. The synthetic tip is small enough to access the inner corners of your eyes and to minimise any slip-ups. Use it to create kitten-like flicks, dramatic wings or just to define your lash-line and waterline. Pair it with: Bobbi Brown Longwear Gel Eyeliner Laura Mercier Tightline Cake Eyeliner Anastasia Beverly Hills Waterproof Crème Colour