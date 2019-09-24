From its iconic rebellious body shape, to its stunning Alpine White finish and gold appointments, this Explorer stands out even amid the history of attention-grabbing Modernist models. And it’s primed for powerful tone, too, with Gibson’s popular 57 Classic and 57 Classic Plus pickups, select tonewoods, and high-quality locking hardware. To top it all off, the super-fast neck and unparalleled Gibson set-up will send you sizzling with incendiary riffs or laying down fat, chunky rhythm, whatever the gig requires. The guitar comes protected in a Vintage Brown Gibson hardshell case.