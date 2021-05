Lysol

Disinfectant Spray To Go, Crisp Linen Scent 1 Oz (pack Of 2)

$10.00 $7.34

Buy Now Review It

Compact and convenient, Lysol Disinfectant Spray To Go is a travel-size Lysol disinfectant spray that fits easily in a purse, pocket, or backpack. At work, restaurants, hotels or almost anywhere life takes you, this travel-size Lysol spray kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria when used as directed.