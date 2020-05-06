Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
COS
Lyocell-linen Lightweight Wrap Top
$115.00
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
LYOCELL-LINEN LIGHTWEIGHT WRAP TOP
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Scoop Neck Ruffle Top
£65.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Little Moon
Sugar Blouse
C$98.00
C$78.40
from
Aritzia
BUY
Anthropologie
Gauzy Lined Turtleneck
$68.00
$39.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Reformation
Alain Top Es
C$200.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from COS
COS
Lyocell-linen Elasticated Pants
$99.00
from
COS
BUY
COS
Dress With Puff Sleeves
£79.00
from
COS
BUY
COS
Gathered Panel Cotton Dress
£55.00
from
COS
BUY
COS
Lyocell-linen Long Seersucker Checked Dress
£89.00
from
COS
BUY
More from Tops
Zara
Knit Top
$19.90
from
Zara
BUY
Mango
Knit Halter Top
$45.99
from
Mango
BUY
Free People
Go For Gold Reversible Pullover
$118.00
from
Free People
BUY
BDG
Nellie Oversized Button-down Shirt
$54.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted