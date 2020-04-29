Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Mango
Lyocell Denim Dress
£49.99
£33.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Violetta Mango
Lyocell fabric. Short design. Flared design. V-neck. Long sleeve with elastic cuffs. Button fastening on the front section.
More from Mango
Mango
Striped Shirt Dress
£35.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Denim Shirt
$59.99
$41.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Leather Braided Sandals
£35.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Xl Link Necklace
C$49.99
C$34.99
from
Mango
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted