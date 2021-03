H&M

Lyocell-blend Skirt

£24.99 £15.00

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Calf-length skirt woven in a modal and Tencel™ lyocell blend. High waist with covered elastication and a gathered seam at the thighs for added width. Unlined. Size The model is 177cm/5'10" and wears a size S Composition Modal 43%, Lyocell 42%, Polyamide 15% Art. No. 0954803001 True to size Based on Small Spot on Large