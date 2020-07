H&M

Lyocell-blend Dress

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Long dress in a Tencel™ lyocell and viscose blend with a printed pattern. Low-cut V-neck, V-shaped panel at waist with piped trim, and concealed zipper at one side. Long puff sleeves with gathered, vertical seams at top for added volume, seam at elbows, and close-fitting cuffs. Unlined.