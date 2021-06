H&M

Lyocell-blend Dress

$59.99

Conscious New Arrival Ankle-length dress in a woven lyocell blend. Low-cut neckline, seam over bust, and open back with extra-narrow shoulder straps to cross and tie at back. Circle skirt with concealed zipper at back and inset sections at lower section for added volume. Lined at top. Composition Lining: Viscose 100% Shell: Lyocell 87%, Polyamide 13% Art. No. 0999478001