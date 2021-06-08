H&M

Lyocell-blend Dress

£19.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

ConsciousNew Arrival Airy, calf-length dress in a woven lyocell blend with a slight sheen. Narrow, double shoulder straps and a decorative gather with a frill trim at the top. Lined. Size The model is 175cm/5'9" and wears a size M Composition Lyocell 78%, Linen 22% More sustainable materials Tencel™ lyocell 78% Organic linen 22% Art. No. 0983441002 True to size Based on Small Spot on Large