H&M

Lyocell-blend Dress

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Conscious New Arrival Short, relaxed-fit dress in a woven Tencel™ lyocell and organic linen blend. V-neck at front with drawstring, long, voluminous balloon sleeves, and narrow cuffs with button. Covered elastic at hips and a flared skirt. Unlined. Size The model is 177cm/5'10" and wears a size S Composition Lyocell 78%, Linen 22% More sustainable materials Tencel™ lyocell 78% Organic linen 22% Art. No. 0970842001