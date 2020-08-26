Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
& Other Stories
Lyocell Blend Drawstring Flared Trousers
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Flared wide leg trousers in a crinkle-jacquard finish, with a relaxed silhouette and drawstring waist.
Need a few alternatives?
Nike
Sportswear Knit Palazzo Pants
$60.00
$39.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Carbon38
Ribbed Wide Leg Pant
$128.00
from
Carbon38
BUY
Richer Poorer
Terry Wide Leg Pant
$78.00
from
Richer Poorer
BUY
Farm Rio
Sealife Joggers
$148.00
$59.96
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Relaxed T-shirt Mini Dress
$59.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Lyocell Blend Drawstring Flared Trousers
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Tiered Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Strappy Leather Heeled Sandal
$99.00
$49.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Pants
Nike
Sportswear Knit Palazzo Pants
$60.00
$39.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Carbon38
Ribbed Wide Leg Pant
$128.00
from
Carbon38
BUY
Richer Poorer
Terry Wide Leg Pant
$78.00
from
Richer Poorer
BUY
Farm Rio
Sealife Joggers
$148.00
$59.96
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted