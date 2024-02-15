Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
ASTR The Label
Lynx Faux Fur Coat
$198.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Astr The Label
More from ASTR The Label
ASTR The Label
Lynx Faux Fur Coat
BUY
$198.00
Astr The Label
ASTR The Label
Bustier Satin Dress
BUY
$53.40
$89.00
Nordstrom
ASTR The Label
Embellished Bow Cardigan
BUY
$74.00
Nordstrom
ASTR The Label
Jovie Cutout Long Sleeve Body-con Dress
BUY
$59.97
$128.00
Nordstrom Rack
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted