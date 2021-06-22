Edenbrook

Lynnwood Upholstered Loveseat

$324.09 $259.27

Buy Now Review It

A square arm design with buttonless tufting, delicate piping, and bolster throw pillows creates a comfortable couch with a contemporary feel to class up your living space With a durable wooden frame, upholstered finish, and compact size, this sofa and loveseat effortlessly fit into small spaces to finish your space with a modern flair and airy feel Thick foam cushions create a plush and supportive base and back for you to lounge all night and entertain all day without discomfort; both sofa and loveseat have a 600-pound weight capacity Couches are shipped in a box and designed for super simple tool-free assembly with all hardware included in the bottom of the couch; spot clean only Available in Light Gray, Charcoal, Navy, Camel Faux Leather and Black Faux Leather color options, sofa measures 76" (W) x 31" (D) x 35" (H) and loveseat measures 53" (W) x 32" (D) x 35" (H) Create a cozy space just for you, and your guests, with the Everlane Home Lynnwood Sofa and Loveseat. Designed to be a relaxing spot to unwind at the end of the day, this sofa and loveseat aren’t lacking in comfort or style. Thickly padded cushions you’ll sink into are finished with buttonless tufting and two bolster-style throw pillows to create a stylish look that complements any décor. Plus, square arms, tapered wooden legs, and delicate piping create a modern feel to enhance your space. A compact sofa design measuring 76" (W) x 31" (D) x 35" (H) can be paired with a matching loveseat measuring 53" (W) x 32" (D) x 35" (H) or can stand alone as the focal point of your room. Shipped in a box right to your front door, these easy-assembly couches are available in a Light Gray, Charcoal, Navy, Camel Faux Leather or Black Faux Leather finish.