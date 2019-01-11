Search
Products fromShopShoesBoots
Alexander Wang

Lyndon Haircalf Ankle Boots

$950.00
At Barneys New York
Alexander Wang's Lyndon ankle boots are constructed of beige and multicolored leopard-print haircalf. Accented with silvertone hardware, this lace-up style features a cutout metal cap toe and rugged lug sole.
Featured in 1 story
Go Wild With 16 Pairs Of Leopard Print Boots
by Michelle Li